Fans Erupt On Skip Bayless After Criticizing Romeo Langford’s Commitment To Indiana

On Monday evening top 10 basketball star Romeo Langford of New Albany High Schoo announced his decision to stay home and play for the Indiana Hoosiers.

Romeo Langford is staying home! The 2018 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ commits to Indiana 🔴⚪️ #IUBB pic.twitter.com/rrmQrBCS0P — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 30, 2018

RELATED: Indiana’s Mr. Basketball Commits To IU [VIDEO]

As expected, many Hoosier fans were happy as well as many others across the country who congratulated the young man on his decision. However, one person who was not happy with Langford’s decision was Fox Sports host Skip Bayless, who tweeted the following:

“Hey, Romeo Langford: I respect & understand your decision to stay in state and play for Indiana. But you should’ve signed with the best school in the country, Vanderbilt, and joined a recruiting class that could’ve contended for a national championship.”

Hey, Romeo Langford: I respect & understand your decision to stay in state and play for Indiana. But you should've signed with the best school in the country, Vanderbilt, and joined a recruiting class that could've contended for a national championship. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 30, 2018

Now as you can expect, many people were not happy about this tweet and they have been letting Skip have it on Twitter ever since. See some the tweets below:

Classless tweet at Langford, believe it or not he did what was best for him…he should be congratulated for his accomplishment…try building young athletes up not tearing them down — Adam Cotumaccio (@Cotumaccio) May 1, 2018

Skip, i fixed your tweet pic.twitter.com/Uy1NbXl1lJ — Luke Snyder (@Luke_S_notlucas) May 1, 2018

Whats wrong with you skip? He is a young man trying to make the best decision for himself. Support or say nothing (at least for 24 hours) at all to a high school boy making a mans decision. I know it’s your job to be controversial but have some class here. #hoosiernation — Beth Bates (@chris_bates2846) May 1, 2018

If you "respect" and "understand" his decision then you shouldn't say he "should've" done something else. He made a decision to stay in his home state (which is rare anymore) and to try to do something special. It's good for college basketball! — Evan Rogers (@erogers30_ddc) May 1, 2018

I award you no points and may God have mercy on your soul pic.twitter.com/wPTnxxtq9h — Kevin Cochran (@thekevincochran) May 1, 2018

You have no class. What happened to “wish you would’ve chosen my alma mater but hey, good luck and have a good career at Indiana.” — Brian Ritter (@BLRitter) May 1, 2018

Also On Hot 96.3: