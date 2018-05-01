Entertainment
TMZ Staffer Tears Into Kanye West Over His ‘Slavery Was A Choice’ Comments [VIDEO]

Van Lathan was FED up with 'Ye

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Theo Wargo/MTV1617 / Getty

Here we go again.

Kanye West, only hours after he discussed at length his mental breakdown (or “breakthrough” in his words) manages to not only walk it all back, he ends up setting himself up for a new controversy. The enigmatic rapper visited TMZ on Tuesday with new friend, conservative pundit Candace Owens and offered a few … WTF thoughts on slavery.

And then because somebody had to speak some sense in the room, Van Lathan came to Kanye man-to-man and checked him something serious.

All Kanye could say was, “I’m sorry that I hurt you.” Nah Ye, you might be hurting yourself too.

