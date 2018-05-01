These Beauty Tips From Ryan Destiny & Naturi Naughton Will Have Your Melanin Glowing This Spring

Actresses Naturi Naughton & Ryan Destiny have a couple of things in common–starring roles on top shows, glowing skin and teeth, and a shared beauty tips.

During the Colgate In Conversation portion of Essence’s Best In Black Beauty event hosted by Beauty & Style Editor Julee Wilson, the women chatted about how they keep their melanin flawless and glowing.

“Rest and water,” Destiny told the crowd when asked how she maintains her beauty through her relentless schedule.

“Water is the secret to life,” Naughton said, agreeing with Destiny’s tip.

New mommy Naturi is also religious about washing her face every night, regardless of how tired she is.

“Tasha is beat down to the gods,” she said, referencing her popular “Power” character. “If I have a 12-hour day on set imagine what my pores are saying? Screaming for freedom!”

Naturi uses makeup remover before washing her face, and Ryan caps off her night routine with fresh aloe vera gel. And for the morning routine, Ryan uses sunscreen everyday to prevent blemishes, while Naturi brushes her teeth diligently to keep her pearly whites sparkling.

“I take Colgate Optic White Stain-Less White toothpaste everywhere with me,” Naughton told the crowd. “I’m on camera a lot, so it is important to me to always know my smile will be white no matter what I eat or drink.”

When asked what ‘self care’ looks like for each of their busy lives, Ryan explained meditation has been the key to her rejuvenation.

Naturi echoed the sentiment, saying “A relationship with God and being grounded with where you came from,” keeps her balanced.

Whatever you beauties are doing, it’s working!

RELATED LINKS

#CouplesWeLove: Ryan Destiny & Keith Powers Got That Honey Love

The Battle Of The Blazer And The Boots: Is Ryan Destiny Or Rita Ora Wearing This Outfit Best?

La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s ‘Star’

Also On Hot 96.3: