Watch Lauryn Hill Remix Drake’s “Nice For What” In NYC

What’s that? Lauryn Hill set a stage ablaze? The “Ex-Factor” singer kicked off her Miseducation anniversary tour last night at the Apollo Theater in NYC and according to plenty of fans, she didn’t disappoint. She even came through with a reminder that Drake‘s “Nice For What” will forever belong to her!
Turn up then L-Boogie! The Miseducation tour rolls on as it hits Houston later this fall.Follow @979thebox
Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone
Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours