Vagina Pants Could Be Coming To A Store Near You Thanks To Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe has made it crystal clear she’s not afraid of “Pynk” matter, regardless of where it lies on the body.

Her music video for “Pynk” was a celebration of all sections and organs that can provide pleasure or body positivity. The vagina is just one example of a body part Janelle gets hype about — so much that ladies in her video were wearing vagina-like pants and now they might actually go on sale.

“We may be working on that,” Janelle told People. “I’m so tickled and honored that people are talking about the Pynk pants, I think that it’s so cool to have discussions around women’s issues and women’s bodies, I think it’s amazing.”

Janelle had more praise for the vagina and why it’s bomb, and why she chooses to talk about it in her work.

