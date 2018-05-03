Adidas Is Being Urged To Drop Kanye West For Slavery Comments

People want Kanye West off of Adidas for his recent comments.
Kanye West is the most recent celebrity to be boycotted for recent controversy. His recent comments on slavery sounding "like a choice" was met with outrage, to say the least. People can argue that he has the right to free speech and his opinion, however, he was pretty much stating false information on a major platform. Now, people are taking their boycott to a much more serious degree as they want Adidas to drop Kanye West and Yeezy entirely.