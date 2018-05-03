Ice Cube & Mike Epps Spotted Filming New ‘Friday’ Movie

Via | HotNewHipHop

It’s been a long time coming, but it finally looks like Last Friday, the 4th installment in Ice Cube’s hilarious Friday movie series, is in production. On Wednesday, Mike Epps, who plays Cube’s cousin in the series, took to his Instagram to share a photo & clip of his time on set.

“Im sitting here with big bro. We working, we working ya dig?” Epps says before Cube comes in and confirms its “Craig & Day-Day,” aka their characters in the film. Epps captioned the clip with “We working” too, but that wasn’t the only thing to get fans hyped.

READ MORE