Indy Brinks Truck Loses Thousands Of Dollars On I-70, Police Ask For Money Back

Wednesday morning Indy drivers on Interstate 70 got quite a surprise, when a door on a Brinks armored truck came loose and money went flying everywhere. As expected, the police arrived on the scene and found people with money stuffed in their pockets. Some people were even reportedly jumping over fences from the adjacent neighborhood to stuff their pockets with money.

Nevertheless, Indiana State Police are asking anyone who found loose money on I-70 Wednesday money to return it.

A Brinks truck lost money in I-70 near Sam Jones Expressway. Troopers are investigating & following up on tips about people who stopped to take💰 Anyone who picked up money can be charged with theft If you have money from the incident to return, contact the Indiana State Police — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) May 2, 2018

According to Fox 59, ISP Corporal Brock McCooe said taking money from the scene was considered theft.

“If you’re willing to, in good conscience, turn it back in, there’s amnesty, there’s no real questions asked if you’re willing to give it back,” McCooe said.

Fox 59 reports that they are also getting calls from people who wish to turn in money they found along the interstate. Anyone who wishes to do the same, can call Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577.

SOURCE: Fox 59 | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

