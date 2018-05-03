Kanye West has been all over the news after multiple rants. He recently talked about using Dr. Jan Adams photo for his new album cover. Dr. Jan performed Kanye’s mother, Donda West surgery and she died days later.
Kanye blames him and the two will have a conversation soon to talk about what happened. Gary With Da Tea believes that Kanye needs a healing and is blaming Kim Kardashian on his stress. We will just have to wait and see what happens with Kanye overtime.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: 2 Situations That Upset Kanye West [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Janelle Monae Weighs In On Kanye’s Slavery Rant [VIDEO]
RELATED: #IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The Opposite Of A “Free Thinker”
The Latest:
- Stay Woke: 5 Tips To Avoid Getting Caught Out There Appropriating On Cinco De Mayo
- #IfSlaveryWasAChoice: Snoop Dogg & 50 Cent Whitewash Kanye West
- New & Making Noise | NBA Youngboy
- Chance The Rapper Had The Perfect Response To Seeing ‘Avengers: Infinity War’
- Jaden Smith Explains How He Rarely Writes Down Raps & How ‘Icon’ Almost Wasn’t A Hit
- 6 Times G-Eazy Kinda Warned Us About His Drug Habit
- Brandy Reveals Her Weight Gain Is Due To A “Foodcation,” Not Pregnancy
- Is Grief From Kim Kardashian Giving Kanye West Stress? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- From Baldwin To Kanye: These Stars Should Play Donald Trump In His Upcoming Biopic
- Rihanna On Drake: ‘We Don’t Have A Friendship Right Now’