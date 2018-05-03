Chance The Rapper Had The Perfect Response To Seeing ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Avengers: Infinity War has already sent us through the emotional ringer and now it has claimed another victim: Chance The Rapper.

IM FINNA GO SEE THANOSSSSS — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 3, 2018

AND IM TURNIN OFF MY PHONE NOW CAUSE I KNOW YA WANNA SPOIL IT FOR ME✌🏾✌🏾 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 3, 2018

See the joy in Chance’s tweets? He was all of us before Thanos … did Thanos things. Hours after the initial tweet, Chance checked back in. And … he was a different kind of Chance The Rapper.

Bro wtf — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 3, 2018

Is there another video after the credits? Im finna walk out — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 3, 2018

See Chance? Infinity War isn’t for everybody. Especially when you relive what these people went through — even if they tried not to spoil the movie.

