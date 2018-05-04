Stay Woke: 5 Tips To Avoid Getting Caught Out There Appropriating On Cinco De Mayo

Americans always hollerin’ about cultural appropriation, when some of us literally dress up as Leprechauns on St. Patrick’s Day.

And we never miss the opportunity to get wasted on Cinco De Mayo — yet we live in a country where the President has it out for our Meixican bredren.

But what does Cinco De Mayo even represent? Well it’s not Mexican Independence Day like some thought. The day actually commemorates a Mexican victory over French troops in the Battle of Puebla, which was no where near pretty.

It’s not even a huge deal in Mexico to indulge in Cinco Day activities. Banks, Schools and offices still operate per usual. So don’t be the wacky American pointing the finger at White folks with locs, yet you’re out here guzzling Tequila shots on May 5th, rocking a Sombrero.

Check out these 5 tips to avoid being an appropriater on Cinco De Mayo.

1. Sombreros and fake mustaches are racist AF. Don’t do it.

2. Volunteer for some immigrant rights organizations instead of partying.

3. Go to Mexico and spend your money there, to help build the economy.

4. Cook some real Mexican cuisine, instead of eating at a faux Mexican Food chain.

5. Please, do not use a fake Mexican accent or make up fake Spanish words, like “El Drinko”.

So before you decide to dive head first into the Cinco De Mayo festivities, just consider how some of actions can be taken as offensive to others. Don’t be like Trump, please.

via GIPHY

Also On Hot 96.3: