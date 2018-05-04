New Power Trailer Shows Ghost, Tommy & Kanan Joining Forces [VIDEO]

Power season five is right around the corner and in their newly released trailer and it looks like three big players, Ghost, Tommy and Kanan are teaming up to take down a common enemy.

This isn’t the first trailer for the new season, but it is the most explosive and revenge filled! Based on the trailer, the show will kick off following Raina’s shocking death at the end of last season. With his daughter dead, Ghost (Omari Hardwick) and Tommy (Joseph Sikora) are doing the unthinkable by teaming up with Kanan (50 Cent), as they all have a mutual enemy in Dre (Rotimi).

“My daughter is dead, someone has to pay for it,” growls Ghost. “We’ll all feel better once this is over,” explains Kanan

Plus, there are other cool moments that will have you wishing that you didn’t have to wait. Be sure to check out trailer above and remembers Season 5 is due to premiere on July 1st!

Also On Hot 96.3: