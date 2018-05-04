Entertainment
What Did Robert Kraft Say To Meek Mill & Gucci Mane? Twitter Has Some Ideas!

Lauren Beasley
2018 NBA Playoffs: Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics At TD Garden

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

On Thursday night, Game 2 of the Boston Celtics series against the Philadelphia 76ers took place. However, instead of talking about the game, everyone was talking about Gucci Mane and Meek Mill.

Why?

Well,at some point during the game New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Meek and Gucci were spotted having a conversation, with Mane even sporting a Celtics jersey, which got a lot of people wondering, what exactly were the three men talking about.

If you ask people on Twitter, they have couple ideas about what the conversation was about. See the tweets below:

