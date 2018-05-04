What Did Robert Kraft Say To Meek Mill & Gucci Mane? Twitter Has Some Ideas!

On Thursday night, Game 2 of the Boston Celtics series against the Philadelphia 76ers took place. However, instead of talking about the game, everyone was talking about Gucci Mane and Meek Mill.

Why?

Well,at some point during the game New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Meek and Gucci were spotted having a conversation, with Mane even sporting a Celtics jersey, which got a lot of people wondering, what exactly were the three men talking about.

If you ask people on Twitter, they have couple ideas about what the conversation was about. See the tweets below:

Gucci: Celtics gonna win east Meek: Sixers gonna win east Kraft: *yikes this is awkward these guys didn’t see what lebron did* pic.twitter.com/dedjEher5n — Dellavedova Facts (@DellyFact) May 4, 2018

Gucci: Jordan is the best

Meek: Lebron is the best

Kraft: Bob Cousy is the best pic.twitter.com/Uq3v3aQnpP — Jeremy Carbonell (@MainObjective) May 4, 2018

Meek: I’m cutting his hair

Gucci: No, I am

Kraft: pic.twitter.com/IImQpkU4iW — dc_fusion (@dc_fusion) May 4, 2018

Gucci Mane: “Square up Meek”, Robert Kraft: “That’s enough gentlemen” https://t.co/mFecwHPdix — Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) May 4, 2018

Gucci: So let me get this straight, the #Eagles ran out the tunnel to your song for the SuperBowl? Meek: You seen us! Kraft: Guys let’s not do this right now. pic.twitter.com/YFaZp7kR2j — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) May 4, 2018

.@MeekMill: “Joe Montana is the best QB ever.”@gucci1017: “No, Peyton Manning is the best QB ever.” Robert Kraft: pic.twitter.com/MYpbdBJTWy — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) May 4, 2018

