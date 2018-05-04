What Did Robert Kraft Say To Meek Mill & Gucci Mane? Twitter Has Some Ideas!

On Thursday night, Game 2 of the Boston Celtics series against the Philadelphia 76ers took place. However, instead of talking about the game, everyone was talking about Gucci Mane and Meek Mill.
Why?
Well,at some point during the game New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Meek and Gucci were spotted having a conversation, with Mane even sporting a Celtics jersey, which got a lot of people wondering, what exactly were the three men talking about.
If you ask people on Twitter, they have couple ideas about what the conversation was about. See the tweets below:
Gucci Mane will be performing live at Hot 96.3’s Summer Slam on June 9th, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Tickets are selling fast, so buy your tickets now by clicking here.