Nicki Minaj video

Nicki Minaj video

Photo by Nicki Minaj video

Vids
Home > Vids

Watch: Nicki Minaj Drops ‘Barbie Tingz’ and ‘Chun-Li’ Music Videos

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment

Get into both videos below. Nicki’s new album is due out later this year.

“Barbie Tingz” was directed by Giovanni Bianco while Steven Klein directed “Chun-Li”

 

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Nicki Minaj Comes Out Of Hiding Front Row At The Lakers Game Last Night [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

Nicki Minaj Comes Out Of Hiding Front Row At The Lakers Game Last Night [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Nicki Minaj Comes Out Of Hiding Front Row At The Lakers Game Last Night [PHOTOS]

Nicki Minaj Comes Out Of Hiding Front Row At The Lakers Game Last Night [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now