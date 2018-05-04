Watch: Nicki Minaj Drops ‘Barbie Tingz’ and ‘Chun-Li’ Music Videos

Get into both videos below. Nicki’s new album is due out later this year.
“Barbie Tingz” was directed by Giovanni Bianco while Steven Klein directed “Chun-Li”
Nicki Minaj Comes Out Of Hiding Front Row At The Lakers Game Last Night [PHOTOS]
Nicki Minaj Comes Out Of Hiding Front Row At The Lakers Game Last Night
