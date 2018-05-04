Folks Troll Drake For Getting Emotional At Raptors Games

Drake cannot hide his emotions.

I know this is a no-brainer, but for real…..he made this very clear at basketball games recently.

The rapper serves as the ambassador for the Toronto Raptors, and when his team is losing, Drake’s mood drops lower than a breakup song on Take Care.

He’ll even let out a bit of anger.

In the midst of the Raptors’ battle with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Drake allegedly called Cavs player Kendrick Perkins a “p*ssy” after the athlete got too boastful during a game.

lmao who saw the Drake vs Kendrick Perkins beef coming (via @mcten) pic.twitter.com/w3SCvR6H46 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 2, 2018

Drake’s fight with Kendrick led to the NBA issuing a warning about his harsh language.

So far, the Raptors have lost two of their games in their playoffs against the Cavs, so it’s no wonder Drake’s track suit was in a bunch.

Of course, the Internet capitalized off the Champagne Papi’s pain with some hilarious memes and sharp commentary. Swipe through to peep the talk!

