Jordin Sparks Gives Birth To A Baby Boy – See The First Photo!

17th Annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Singer and actress Jordin Sparks is officially a mother for the first time!

Sparks and her husband Dana Isaiah, welcomed their first child, a baby boy on Wednesday in Los Angeles but she made the announcement on Saturday.

She also shared a picture of her newborn on Instagram, revealing his name Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr aka DJ — and writing, “He’s here & we couldn’t be more in love!!! Go DJ!”

He's here & we couldn't be more in love!!! Go DJ! 💙🦋 @people

A post shared by Jordin Sparks (@jordinsparks) on

Sparks secretly married Isaiah, a model, in July, and six weeks later learned they were expecting. This is their first child together.

 

