Ten Times ‘Dear White People’ Vol. 2 Made You Say ‘I Felt That!’

SPOILER ALERT.

indyhiphop Staff
Premiere Of Netflix's 'Dear White People' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

If you’re one of few people living under a rock who doesn’t know that season two of Dear White People is out now on Netflix —then you’re apart of the problem.

Just kidding. But you are missing out on one of the most important shows on television. Not to mention it’s one of few “series adapted from a film” that we actually like.

Seaons 1 of the Justin Simien created Netflix show was relatable AF. But season 2 is a whole new bold, black and beautiful beast.  Whether you agree or disagree with some of the intersting things the characters say— you can always be sure that you’ll feel something.

We put together a gallery of a moments from season two of DWP that had us all saying “Damn, I felt that.” Check it out below and hit us up to share your favorite moments of the season so far.

