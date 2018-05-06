Ten Times ‘Dear White People’ Vol. 2 Made You Say ‘I Felt That!’

If you’re one of few people living under a rock who doesn’t know that season two of Dear White People is out now on Netflix —then you’re apart of the problem.

Just kidding. But you are missing out on one of the most important shows on television. Not to mention it’s one of few “series adapted from a film” that we actually like.

Dear White people is probably the best show I've ever seen in terms of tackling racial tensions that gives different black peoples perspectives on racism and throws in a couple white ones just to be safe but yeah, go off. — Yung Thanos (@tebiflex) May 3, 2018

And let’s not get it twisted,

Dear White People is one of the best shows of all time & doesn’t get nearly as much attention as it should — b (@bryesonian) May 4, 2018

Seaons 1 of the Justin Simien created Netflix show was relatable AF. But season 2 is a whole new bold, black and beautiful beast. Whether you agree or disagree with some of the intersting things the characters say— you can always be sure that you’ll feel something.

We put together a gallery of a moments from season two of DWP that had us all saying “Damn, I felt that.” Check it out below and hit us up to share your favorite moments of the season so far.

via GIPHY