Entertainment
Rihanna Continues To Model Lingerie Line With "SAVAGE" Instagram Countdown

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

The singer is previewing pieces in advance of the line’s release.

With 5 days until Rihanna‘s direct-to-consumer lingerie line SAVAGE x FENTY becomes available, the singer is modeling various pieces from the collection herself as she counts down to the release. Over the weekend, she’s given fans a look at some of the corsets that will be available in partnership with TechStyle this week. “Sup, bra?” she captioned a photo posted Saturday, which was quickly shared around social media by fans.https://www.instagram.com/p/BiZ0ngdFM2y/?utm_source=ig_embed

#DAMN. @savagexfenty drops in FIVE DAYZ !! MAY.11.2018

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

