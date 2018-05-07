Kanye West Laughs Off Donald Glover’s “SNL” Skit Of His Tweets

Amid all the criticism surrounding Kanye West’s most recent remarks, Saturday Night Live wasted no time in tackling the subject when Donald Glover hosted its latest iteration. It was in a skit that served as a parody of the recent horror film A Quiet Place that Glover and other SNL castmates took on Ye’s recent tweets.In the original film characters risk losing their lives if they make a sound and in the sketch, dubbed a A Kanye Place, a group of individuals just couldn’t maintain their silence upon reading the rapper’s controversial tweets and his “Lift Yourself” track which features those questionable “poopy-di-scoop” lines.READ MORE