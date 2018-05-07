Hot Summer Slam Opener Contest

Enter for your chance to win an opportunity to perform at Hot 96.3’S Summer Slam at the Indiana Farmer’s Coliseum on Saturday, June 9th, plus 2 tickets to the show!

To enter, you must submit a clean and edited MP3 or MP4 of original material that is 5 minutes or less at to summerslamopener@gmail.com. Submitted entries must be “family friendly” and appropriate for all audiences.

In the email, you must also submit your:

Name

Phone number

Social Media Handles

Picture (of yourself)

All entries must be received by 11:59pm EST on May 11, 2018, or they will be void.

Also On Hot 96.3: