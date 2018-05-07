Scary Chic: 10 Met Gala Looks That Would Kill As Halloween Costumes

The Met Gala continues to serve jaw-dropping looks from entertainment’s biggest stars and this year shouldn’t be any different.

With the theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” the 2018 gala is sure to bring out the saints and the sinners with costumes that’ll even have Pope Francis scrolling through his timeline.

Despite the religious theme, surely outfits will have you wondering if these are truly “heavenly bodies,” or has Halloween come early. Past galas have definitely brought the weird and scary.

Swipe through to check out looks that would kill an October 31st and let us know if you’re here for it, or if you’re passing it off to a greater evil.

