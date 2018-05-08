Kap Effect?: The NFL Might Change Stance On Anthem Kneeling Next Season

Ever since Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid decided to kneel during the national anthem in 2016, the NFL hasn’t known how to deal.

But now, an entire season later, the NFL might allow teams to make their own rules. According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the league came up with a compromise when it comes to how each team can demonstrate in protests. This month, all of the team owners are set to meet and vote on the new rule. The report also mentioned that the owners could come to another agreement that would allow players who want to kneel to stay in the locker room during the anthem, or maybe just keep the entire team in the locker room throughout the anthem. The latter choice was the league-wide rule up until 2009.

Other ideas include just not changing the anthem rules at all, a rule that Houston Texans owner Robert McNair would agree with.

“I think we all need to respect our flag and respect our country. I think we’ll figure out a way to make sure that we do that. We’ll have discussions about it,” McNair said in March. He believes that the field is no place for political statements.

League commissioner Roger Goodell has worked very closely with the Players Coalition which includes Philadelphia Eagles safety— and Super Bowl Champ— Malcolm Jenkins and former NFL wide receiver Anquan Boldin, to ensure that the two parties have an open line of communication.

Amidst the possible change, at least the movement that Kaepernick started is finally shaking up the status quo of the league.