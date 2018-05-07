2 Chainz Got Engaged At The Met Gala [PHOTOS]

Well, there’s one way to make the 2018 Met Gala be something one can’t topped.
2 Chainz decided to drop down on one knee during the red carpet proceedings and propose to his longtime girlfriend and she said yes!
A #MetGala propsal from @2chainz. She said “yes”! #MetHeavenlyBodies pic.twitter.com/RXOMxd4a2a
— The Met (@metmuseum) May 7, 2018
