2 Chainz Got Engaged At The Met Gala [PHOTOS]

Engaged At The Met

Brandon Caldwell
Leave a comment

Well, there’s one way to make the 2018 Met Gala be something one can’t topped.

2 Chainz decided to drop down on one knee during the red carpet proceedings and propose to his longtime girlfriend and she said yes!

Congrats 2 Chainz!

