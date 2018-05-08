Bryson Tiller Says Depression Affected His Sophomore Album “True To Self”

Bryson Tiller went to his Twitter account to reveal that he’s been battling depression before he recorded his second album, True to Self.

The conversation began after a fan shared screenshots of older tweets the Tiller sent to fans, where he apologized to those criticizing the album. Tiller’s second project seemed like a let down after the meteoric success of his 2015 debut album Trapsoul, which earned him a Grammy nod. Fans recently blasted Tiller for “falling off” and not releasing enough new music.

Tiller’s last album was good & yall got him depressed smh pic.twitter.com/1jIgS47QLl — Yo Shadow Chill (@BStapIes) May 5, 2018

1. i was depressed before i made that album and you can hear it in the music 2. statistically, we didn’t do that great because of it.. and 3. depression ended in 2017 and i been workin hard ever since. stay tuned https://t.co/dVIjYLHo9C — tiller (@brysontiller) May 7, 2018

just wanted to clear up any confusion on my current state of mind. love y’all — tiller (@brysontiller) May 7, 2018

Tiller also admits that “True to Self” wasn’t his best work.

When one user said he fell off, Tiller responded casually, saying “it happens” and that he’d figure it out.

His sophomore album topped the Billboard 200 chart after it was released in May of 2017, taking the No. 1 spot and selling half a million copies.

Tiller goes on and says said his depression ended in 2017, and has been workin hard ever since.

Do you think Pen Griffey Jr A.k.a. Bryson Tiller fell off?

