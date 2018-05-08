R. Kelly Spotted In Public Shopping With Alleged “Sex Slave” Joycelyn Savage

Via | HotNewHipHop

Last year, we reported a story on Joycelyn Savage and her family, who came forward saying that their daughter had been “brainwashed” and part of an alleged sex cult by R. Kelly. However, Joycelyn herself denied the claims, but her family continues to believe she’s being held without her will by the R&B singer. Well now TMZ has obtained video footage of R. Kelly and Joycelyn hanging out together in public, and she definitely doesn’t look to be being held against her will.

