Pregnant Cardi B Confirms The Sex of Her Baby

It’s official, it’s a girl!

According to People.com, Cardi B recently joined The Howard Stern Show where she was asked directly does she know what she is having and Cardi B responded by saying, “Yes, I’m having a girl.”

The confirmation that it’s a girl comes as no surprise to many, considering Cardi has slipped a few times, calling the baby “she” in recent interviews. Plus, she even told the New York Times that “Shorty weighs three and a half pounds… she do weigh three and a half pounds.” adding, “That’s pretty good for seven months, right? Because I was born five pounds.”

A few weeks back on Ellen, Cardi B revealed that her fianace Offset has already come up with the perfect name for their new addition but she also said she would keep that to herself and let him be the one to reveal the name.

SOURCE: PEOPLE | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

