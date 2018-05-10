Did Ariana Grande & Mac Miller Break Up?

Last month they were seen cuddling it up at Coachella and now it looks Ariana Grande and Mac Miller have called it quits on dating.

According to TMZ, the two cut off their romantic relationship after their work schedules became too busy.

However, unlike some break-ups this one seems to have ended on pretty good terms because TMZ reports that they’ve remained best friends since the break up.

Grande and Miller announced their relationship back in September of 2016.

Neither of them have commented on this recent report about their relationship.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

