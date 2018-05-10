Find Out How You Can Buy Hot 96.3 Summer Slam Tickets For Just $25!

Hot 96.3 Summer Slam is quickly approaching and tickets are selling fast and we have a special deal for you!

On Friday (May 11th), join Hot 96.3’s own Ashmac and Dani D as they broadcast live from Indiana Farmers Coliseum, where from 10am-6pm, you can buy individual tickets for just $25 and 4-pack of tickets for $96 at the box office!

The best part is that if you buy them at the box office, you avoid those additional fees!

So mark your calendar and set your alarm clock, because this Friday from 10am-6pm, you can buy your Hot’s Summer Slam ticket for $25 or a 4-pack of tickets for $96!

Hot 96.3 Summer Slam goes down June 9th at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum starring Gucci Mane, Keke Palmer, Famous Dex, Lil Xan, Saweetie and more!

Click Here to buy your tickets now!

Also On Hot 96.3: