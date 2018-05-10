National
How Ride-Or-Die Are Your Friends? We Double Dog Dare You To Try This At Home…

Test your circle out with this BFF challenge.

King Sukii
Great friends are hard to come by, but one young lady by the name of Torri (@TorriNichelle) is blessed with an abundance of cool comprades ready to lie for her on cue.

As she explained on Twitter, her boyfriend took her phone and texted all her friends “Wasn’t I with you last night?” As he suspected, they all lied for her. See Torri’s screenshots up top.

But even more hilariously, other people are now trying this at home and some of their experiments aren’t going so well. Hit the flip to see just what we mean.

