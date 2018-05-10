“Avengers 4” Confirmed Heroes List: Everybody Who Will Be Returning

Via | HotNewHipHop

If you haven’t seen Avengers: Infinity War, stop reading now.For everyone else… what an ending, right? Marvel shocked fans by doing something they have never done before… introducing a villain that actually won. In fact, in most films, comic book based or not, the villain is usually defeated by the end of the movie. It is rare that the bad guy actually achieves his goal, but Thanos pulled it off and collected every Infinity Stone and snapped his fingers. The “snap” killed off half of the universe, including some of our favorite characters.

Now, anyone who was emotionally distraught at the end of the film should take a deep breath.

READ MORE