Meek Mill On Collaborating With Drake Again: “It’s Possible”

Meek Mill is willing to bury the hatchet with Drake in order to start working on music again.
Drake and Meek Mill‘s feud was undoubtedly one of the biggest beefs in hip hop this decade. While it may not have worked out in Meek Mill’s favor, the rapper still managed to prosper throughout it all. However, after Meek Mill sentence, the hip hop community as a whole was screaming “Free Meek” including Drizzy himself. Now that he’s out, it looks like a collaboration between the two artists is possible in the future.After being released after five months behind bars, Meek Mill’s been on a heavy press run.