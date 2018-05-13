MuteRKelly: Apple Music and Pandora Follow Spotify, Will No Longer Promote His Music

Days after Spotify announced that they were dropping R. Kelly’s music from their promoted playlists, Apple Music and Pandora are now following their lead.

According to Pitchfork, some of Kelly’s music has been pulled from Apple Music-curated playlists such as “Best Slow Jams of the 90s, Vol. 1” and Vol. 2, but his music still does exist on other popular playlists. It appears that Apple Music quietly rolled out this policy before Spotify’s announcement.

In addition, when asked by Pitchfork what their policy regarding R. Kelly was, Pandora issued the following statement:

“Pandora’s policy is to not actively promote artists with certain demonstrable behavioral, ethical or criminal issues. We approach each of these scenarios on a case–by–case basis to ensure we address components true to Pandora’s principles while not overreaching and avoiding censorship.”

On May 10, Spotify issued a similar statement: “[R. Kelly’s] music will still be available on the service, but Spotify will not actively promote it. We don’t censor content because of an artist’s or creator’s behavior, but we want our editorial decisions — what we choose to program — to reflect our values. When an artist or creator does something that is especially harmful or hateful, it may affect the ways we work with or support that artist or creator.”

As we previously reported, a few weeks ago the Women of Color of Time’s Up—consisting of women such as Shonda Rimes and Ava DuVernay—joined the #MuteRKelly campaign and issued an open letter calling on numerous companies including RCA Records, Ticketmaster, Spotify, and Apple Music to cut ties with the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer in light of the mounting sexual assault and misconduct accusations made against him.

Ticketmaster may have dropped R. Kelly from a Mother’s Day concert in his hometown of Chicago, but he still defiantly performed in North Carolina on Friday, thanking his fans for supporting him all these years, CBS News reported. While the singer may have felt loved, he was met by roughly 30 protesters.

“It’s important for the black community to stand up and hold him accountable for his actions,” Omisade Burney-Scott told CBS News.

R. Kelly has denied all allegations against him and isn’t facing any criminal charges at this time.

RELATED NEWS:

#MuteRKelly: Black Hollywood Teams Up To Hold R Kelly Accountable For His Alleged Sex Crimes Against Women And Girls

Spotify Removes R. Kelly’s Music From Playlists After Announcing New Hate Content Policy

#MuteRKelly: The Pied Piper Dropped From Chicago Concert Lineup