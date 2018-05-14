Taraji P. Henson Is Engaged – See The First Photo Of The Engagement Ring

It looks like Taraji P. Henson is officially off the market, because after two years of dating, her boyfriend and former NFL star Kelvin Hayden proposed and she said “yes.”

Henson announced the happy news and showed off her new sparkler early Monday morning, with the caption reading “I said yes y’all!!! He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!!” she captioned a shot of her new bling. “#sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!! #GODIS.”

Henson confirmed her then-rumored relationship with Hayden, during a special episode of ESSENCE’s Yes, Girl! podcast back in December.

Congratulations to the happy couple and we can’t wait to see Henson walk down the isle!

Also On Hot 96.3: