Watch: Meek Mill Performs For The First Time Since Getting Out Of Prison

Meek Mill Performs at Rolling Loud

Meek Mill is out of jail, and this weekend he got back to the music much to the surprise of fans in Miami!

As Khaled got the crowd hyped, Meek hit the stage and performed “Dreams and Nightmares,” “On the Regular,” “Ima Boss,” and “1942 Flows.”

“It feels good to be back and free in front of the mother***ing people,” Meek said to the Rolling Loud crowd. “Thanks to everybody that supported me.”

Meek’s enjoying his freedom right now, but he still has to deal with Judge Brinkley who has yet to throw out his conviction that sent him to jail in the first place.