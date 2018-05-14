Drake and Lil Baby’s Collab Is Officially Titled “Yes Indeed” — LISTEN 👉

Next Friday, Lil Baby will be releasing Harder Than Ever street mixtape with Quality Control Records. Earlier this week, the Atlanta rapper teased a collaborative track with Drake, sending social media into a frenzy. Well, tonight, OVO Sound Radio invaded Apple Music and debuted the much-anticipated track entitled “Pikachu.” Take a listen to the Wheezy-produced cut above.

Look for Harder Than Ever out May 18th.

UPDATE: The song is officially titled “Yes Indeed” and available on Apple Music.

Signed – Issa MVP

