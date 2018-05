Via | HotNewHipHop

J. Cole recently paid a visit to Power 105 to sit down with Angie Martinez in a detailed conversation following the release of the rapper’s fifth studio album KOD.In a preview of the new interview, the subject matter happens to fall on Drake , You, know, the guy that J. Cole bought copies of his Born Sinner album with all those years ago.

Well, when KOD dropped, the project managed to break a few records, some of which may have encroached on some of the titles held by Champagne Papi on a few streaming platforms, and apparently, Drake, clearly joking, didn’t take the news well and hit Cole’s line about it.

