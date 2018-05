Ever stop to think how much your nudes would go for on the open market?

This weekend, Sotheby’s announced that the 1917 painting ‘Nu couché’ by Amedeo Modigliani sold for $157.2 million – the highest auction price in Sotheby’s history.

The nude portrait, showed a woman’s bare backside is nice and everything, but shorty isn’t quite $150-million-thick, if you ask us.

Thoughts?

