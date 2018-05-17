Victor Oladipo Will Drive Pace Car At Indy 500! Check Out The Car He Will Be Driving!

Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo has been chosen to lead the field of 33 drivers to the start of the this year’s Indy 500.

IMS made the announcement Thursday morning on Twitter. See the tweet above.

“It’s a great honor to welcome Victor Oladipo, one of the most popular recent sports figures in Indiana, to lead the field to the start of ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,’” said IMS President J. Douglas Boles. “Few NBA players drive to the basket with more speed and power than Victor, so he’ll feel right at home behind the wheel of the awesome 2019 Corvette ZR1 on Race Day.”

“This is a tremendous honor for me,” Oladipo said in a statement. “I’m so thankful Indiana continues to embrace me, from Indiana University to the Pacers and now the Indianapolis 500, the greatest race in the world. I would like to thank Chevrolet, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Pacers for allowing me this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Excited is a huge understatement to how I feel about this. I can’t wait.”

Oladipo, who made his first All-Star team this season after being traded to the Pacers from the Thunder, is coming off an amazing season, where he averaged 23.1 points per game, allowing him the opportunity to be a finalist for the 2017-18 NBA Most Improved Player Award, which will be announced at the end of June.

The Indianapolis 500 takes place on May 27th and will drive the 2019 Corvette ZR1 Pace Car, see the picture above.

