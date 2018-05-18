Blac Chyna Could Be Sued Over Death Of Her Assistant?

Back in January, it was revealed that both Tyga and Rob Kardashian had made donations to cover the medical costs of Blac Chyna’s comatose assistant after she had suffered a seizure in Chyna’s salon. Lorena “Patty” Hernandez, Chyna’s assistant, suffered a brain hemorrhage and has been in a coma since early this year.Page Six reports thatChyna’s assistant is still on life support and her husband is preparing a lawsuit against the reality star for abusing his wife and not providing her with worker’s compensation.READ MORE