Michael BAE Jordan’s Essence Cover Got The Internet Pregnant

We just want to stop and take this time to thank the Father, the son and the holy ghost for bestowing Michael Blessing Jordan upon us. The blood of a lamb shall pour tonight. We were scrolling Twitter yesterday, minding our business when boom! Essence dropped their June cover with none other than Wakanda’s finest villain
kill my vagina, Killmonger.
The Fahrenheit 451 star graces the cover clad in a fine red fireman adjacent track suit, showing of his heavenly sculpted abs and chiseled waistline. Someone turn on the fire hydrant, we’re getting parched just thinking about it.
The mere sight of MBJ’s pecs on the glossy set the net ablaze, quickly signaling a 5- alarm fire (there’s so many good fire references here, it’s too good to be true).
It wasn’t long before women were waving their white towels out their window in hopes of being rescued. And then it happened, we all got pregnant.
See you in 10 months.
