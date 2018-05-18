Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Amber Rose Says Trump Is ‘Kanye in a White Man’s Body’ [VIDEO]

Leave a comment
Kat Von D Beauty Fragrance Launch Press Party #SAINTANDSINNER At Roosevelt

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

For some reason, Amber Rose sat down with infamous coon-mentator Jesse Lee Peterson and let’s just say that things went just as you’d expect them to — but wilder.

Besides referring to Donald Trump as “Kanye in a White man’s body”, Muva Rosebud spent time talking about feminism and her infamous slut walk — which marks the most “shaking my head” moment we’ve seen in a long while.

You may remember Peterson — the loud, misogynist, Republican host — for defending Trump against John Lewis, denying White Supremacy on FOX News and being down right ignant to the Black community.

#erykahbadu & #peterock reacts to #tariqnasheed schooling #jesseleepeterson in recent debate

A post shared by Moor Info (@moorinformation) on

 

We’re not sure why Amber Rose tried to defend feminism to a super sexist, but it doesn’t look like Peterson will be changing his views anytime soon.

via GIPHY

Amber Rose Says Trump Is ‘Kanye in a White Man’s Body’ [VIDEO] was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close