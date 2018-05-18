In the 2018 present-day remake of the Blaxploitation classic SuperFly, Trevor Jackson takes on the role of Youngblood Priest, a young drug kingpin with one more hustle in him before he gets out of the game for good. Even in the original film, one thing that always stood out about Priest was his unapologetic swag. The man was fly and his aura oozed it. Do you think Trevor Jackson has what it takes to fill Priest’s shoes?

In the exclusive clip below, the cast and crew of SuperFly discussed the role of Youngblood Priest. Check it out.

Before you catch SuperFly this summer, let’s check out how Trevor Jackson’s swag compares to 1972’s Priest, Ron O’Neal. Hit the flip!

How Does Trevor Jackson’s Version Of SuperFly Measure Up To The OG? was originally published on globalgrind.com

