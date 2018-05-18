Former Playboy Model Reportedly Jumps To Her Death With 7-Year-Old Son

The life of a mother and son ended in tragedy this Friday at a Manhattan hotel.

Stephanie Adams, a former Playboy model, reportedly jumped with her 7-year-old son, Vincent, off the 25th floor of the Gotham Hotel, according to law enforcement.

Stephanie and Vincent reportedly checked into a penthouse suite around 6 p.m. on Thursday and then they were found dead on a second-floor balcony courtyard at about 8:15 a.m. on Friday. They fell 23 floors.

UPDATE: The victims have been identified as former Playboy centerfold model Stephanie Adams and her 7-year-old son, Vincent. https://t.co/f1WhV77YWv pic.twitter.com/3cW5oh5llh — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 18, 2018

Officials say Stephanie was in a heated custody dispute with her estranged husband Charles Nicolai. Police had been called to their house several times in the past few months and according to Stephanie’s former divorce lawyer Raoul Felder, they even had to hand off their son to each other in the presence of a police precinct.

Raoul had been friends with Stephanie for 20 years but he stopped serving as her divorce lawyer a couple months ago. Recently, Stephanie was hoping to go to Europe to be with her boyfriend there. This served as a major issue in her case, according to Raoul.

He described her as a “sweet and ultra-polite” person who never seemed depressed when he knew her. “She had certain problems, but depression wasn’t one of them,” Raoul said.

Raoul also remembers her son, whom Stephanie would bring to his office just to say hello. He loved to play with a Superman statue in his office, recalled Raoul.

Stephanie was Playboy’s “Miss November” centerfold back in 1992. She also wrote more than 25 self-help books, ran an online beauty products company and managed the finances in her husband’s office, according to a 2013 New York Post profile. In addition to all this, she also re-appeared in Playboy in 2003, worked with Elite Model Management and earned two business degrees.

Surely, the all-around successful woman will be missed, along with her son.

Former Playboy Model Reportedly Jumps To Her Death With 7-Year-Old Son was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 96.3: