Via | HipHopDX

SUGAR LAND, TX – Shots erupted at Santa Fe High School in Sugar Land, Texas on Friday morning (May 18).

According to CNN, the gunman — identified as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis — entered an art school classroom and opened fire. Ten fatalities have been reported and 10 others were wounded. Two suspects, including Pagourtzis, are in police custody.

CNN reports retired Houston police officer John Barnes, who was working at the school, was one of the people shot at Santa Fe High School. Houston’s police chief tweeted that he visited the hospital where Barnes was being treated and that Barnes was “hanging in there.”

READ MORE

Hip Hop Reacts To Fatal Santa Fe High School Shooting was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 96.3: