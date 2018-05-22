Hot Summer Slam Opener Contest: On-Air Battle Bracket

CONGRATULATIONS to our Top 8 Finalists for the Hot Summer Slam Opener Contest!

Starting Tuesday night, these Top 8 will go head-to-head on air! Check out the bracket above to see the finalist and to see who is going up against who, as we began our bracket competition!

On Tuesday, we kickoff a battle between, Eroc History Makerz and Lovvii B at 7:20pm, followed by another battle between Dub Dueci and Eddy Blake at 8:20pm.

Then on Wednesday, we will see Trajik and S.K.dot.P. face-off at 7:20pm and then at 8:20m, we will see Really Ralph and Skypp battle it out.

To see how you can vote for your favorite during the battle, follow us on Instagram, here.

