Black Twitter Don’t Play: 10 Unpopular Opinions That You’d Probably Get Slapped For

The concept of free thinking maybe a new age idea, but freedom of opinion has always been our thing as Black folks.

And we’re always strapped with the perfect comeback or explanation regardless of how bizarre our perspective on something is.

Jennifer Lopez was the original Beyoncé. Blonde weave, big butt, superstar making Hip Hop collabos/relationships (J. Lo & Diddy/Jay & B) decent acting, amazing dancing, and a beautiful humble personality. The parallels are so obvious Stevie Wonder could see em. pic.twitter.com/vy3Ph59w3U — Ashley Harris (@thatashley_k) May 21, 2018

Thanks @Canslers36 for helping us see how folks REALLY feel about certain things:

Azealia Banks wasn’t being a hater with the Cardi B thing — Courtney (@tree_luver) May 19, 2018

Black panther wasn’t all it was hyped up to be — ImPJComics✍🏾 (@ImPjComics) May 20, 2018

Drums> flats — 💲 JuiceGodEClay 🈵 (@Eclay_12) May 20, 2018

Boo’d up is a very annoying song and isnt that good to be everywhere the way that it is — jasmine ✨ (@_AllThatJazzzzz) May 19, 2018

Tupac was an average lyricist and most of his legend is based on perceived potential and mysticism. — Nas (@Fashionvirtuoso) May 20, 2018

Batman isn’t a superhero — BroDay (@BroMillz24) May 20, 2018

It’s laurel — pandora 💧 (@oohpandora) May 18, 2018

Sugar do not go on grits 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Sauceking (@dee_da_chief) May 20, 2018

Drake is Overrated — CJ (@NxtoriousCJ) May 19, 2018

