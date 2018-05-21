8 Things Cardi B’s ‘Be Careful’ Video Reminded Us Of

Cardi B finally dropped the visuals to her Summer banger “Be Careful” — and by the looks of it, the Bronx babe is definitely getting that Schmoney!

“Be Careful” is the third video from Invasion Of Privacy, and you can tell that the budgets are getting bigger. Now her videos have real themes instead of just attractive ensembles.

Cardi’s latest video is the most aesthetically pleasing one thus far — plus it reminds us of a few things from pop culture.

Kill Bill Movie

Cardi gave us major Uma Thurman vibes.

Kanye West – “Flashing Lights”

Similar theme in both videos: “Distraught woman coming to take her power back from a bad lover”

Mariah Carey – “We Belong Together”

Its the dress.

Iggy Azealea ft. Rita Ora – “Black Widow”

Another Kill Bill themed video.

Beyonce – “Best Thing I Never Had”

“Be Careful” is kind of Cardi’s version of this.

Lady Gaga ft. Beyoncé – “Telephone”

Desert scenes and revenge.

Rihanna – “Rehab”

Another desert video, another attempt to confront a crappy boyfriend about his screw ups.

Kanye West – “Jesus Walks”

Crosses and churches galore.

