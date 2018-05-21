Kendrick Lamar Stops White Fan He Brought Onstage After She Says N**** [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar invited a White fan named Delaney onstage to perform “m.A.A.d City” in his place, but she clearly lost her mind in the moment.
It happened at the Hangout Music Festival in Alabama during Lamar’s Championship Tour.
”Am I not cool enough for you,” she asked after Kendrick kindly stopped her and let her start again — after as she’s promised to follow the one rule of “blanking out” a certain word. The crowd was ready to boo her off the stage anyway, and seemed unmoved by her censored-version.
According to her, she’s simply “used to singing it like [Kendrick] wrote it” but even when she got a re-do, she didn’t seem to say the lyrics as enthusiastically without “that word.”
