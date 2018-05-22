R. Kelly Reportedly Sued For Sexual Assault & Infecting Victim With Herpes

Via | HipHopDX

Allegations of R. Kelly’s sexual abuse continue to surface. TMZ reports a woman is suing the controversial singer for sexual battery, false imprisonment and failure to disclose an STD.

Faith Rodgers, the alleged victim, says she dated Kelly for about one year after meeting him when she was 19 at a San Antonio concert. Following their initial meeting, Rodgers claims Kelly flew her to New York for a show. After the event, he reportedly “bombarded” her hotel room and engaged in “abusive sex” that involved oral and vaginal intercourse.

