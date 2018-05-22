You’ve got to be some kind of savage to enjoy ketchup flavored ice cream but apparently, it’s a thing. For those who love ketchup so much that they’re willing to put it on nearly ANYTHING and EVERYTHING, an ice cream shop in Ireland has made your dream come true.

Are you into ketchup ice cream? Ed Sheeran sure is pic.twitter.com/eLVx8UgQpr — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 14, 2018

That’s not all! If that wasn’t bad enough, mayonnaise ice cream is also gaining popularity.

If you thought the ketchup ice-cream was bad…

MAYO ICE CREAM pic.twitter.com/JbYczGS8TC — Jack Mull (@J4CKMULL) May 18, 2018

Oh, and in case you were wondering, there’s a such thing as mustard ice cream too.

Ketchup & Mayo Flavored Ice Cream Are Now A Thing was originally published on globalgrind.com

